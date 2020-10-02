Relatives of all COVID-19 victims are to be offered bereavement support by Hospice Malta, recognizing the particular difficulties faced by families unable to say their final goodbyes.

“The families of COVID-19 victims experience the pain of not being with their loved ones prior to their passing away, and the pain, helplessness, anxiety and frustration, among other feelings, may complicate the grieving process,” explained the NGO’s Care Services Manager Anna Frendo.

Hospice Malta will be supporting these families by offering support through its bereavement services free of charge, she said.

Malta currently has the highest death rate in the EU per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. Most were elderly people and many were residents of care homes.

“Throughout the years, Hospice has supported many patients suffering from end-of-life illnesses, as well as their relatives and families through bereavement support,” said Hospice Malta CEO Kenneth Delia about extending the service to the families of those who have passed away during this “terrible pandemic”.

Bereavement support will be offered on a one-to-one basis and delivered either at Hospice Malta premises, the family’s home, or via Zoom/Skype, depending on the situation, as well as the necessary restrictions to ensure the safety of all.

The sessions will be led by psychologists and social workers trained and experienced in bereavement support.

Founded in 1989, Hospice Malta’s primary role is to provide and promote palliative care services to patients suffering from cancer, motor-neuron disease, cardiac, renal and liver diseases.

Families wanting to avail themselves of support can call Hospice on 21440085/6; or send an e-mail to info@hospicemalta.org; www.hospicemalta.org; https://www.facebook.com/hospicemalta.org/