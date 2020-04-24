Supervised access to minors, recently suspended by way of a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume through audiovisual means, a court has decided.

This decree was issued on Thursday by the Family Court presided over by Mr Justice Anthony Vella, following an application filed by the Family Ministry.

Supervised visits were stopped in March amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The temporary suspension of such visits had been introduced as a precautionary measure “in the best interests of minors”, social workers and the families involved.

On Friday the Ministry said that the Family Court had upheld its request for supervised access visits to resume via audiovisual means.

In its application, filed this week, the ministry said that the health authorities had indicated that the current situation was likely to persist for quite a while.

While safeguarding the best interests of children, the ministry was intent on ensuring that any harm, particularly that of a psychological nature, which children could suffer under “very difficult circumstances”, was kept to a minimum.

After consulting the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, the ministry had been informed that Social Agency Appoġġ was equipped - logistically and technologically - to provide for such calls through audiovisual means.

“All that was needed was some effort and cooperation by all parties concerned,” the ministry said, adding that an Appoġġ official would supervise the session, intervening whenever needed.

The application was signed by lawyer Andy Ellul on behalf of the Ministry.