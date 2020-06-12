The family of Vincent Muscat, one of the three men charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has denied ever receiving money from alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech or lawyer Arthur Azzopardi.

On Thursday, as the compilation of evidence against the alleged mastermind resumed in court, more recordings taken by middleman Melvin Theuma of his conversations with Fenech were played out.

At one point, Fenech was heard saying that sometimes Azzopardi collected money from former minister Chris Cardona, for his then client Muscat, known as il-Koħħu.

Azzopardi had served as Muscat's lawyer for a while before dropping his client in October 2019.

In the recording, Theuma and Fenech are talking about money: "they (the Degiorgios) were also getting money from him," Theuma is heard saying.

In court, Theuma says that the person being referred to was Cardona.

However, in a statement issued late on Thursday through their lawyer Marc Sant, Muscat’s family denied the allegations.

"We refer to the sitting held on June 11 in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. The Muscat family categorically denies that it has ever received any money from Yorgen Fenech or from Dr Arthur Azzopardi. The family reserves the right to take any action it deems fit and necessary according to the law in due course," the statement read.