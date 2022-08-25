A vandalised memorial bench in the Mellieħa countryside, dedicated to a deceased wife by her widower, has been replaced two years after it was smashed to smithereens.

The act of vandalism hurt the family but it also prompted people to raise funds and organise its reinstatement.

Brian Gray and his daughter Lesley Sudiro erected the original marble bench in memory of a wife and mother, Anita, after she died from cancer, to inspire others to cherish their loved ones.

But it lasted only about a year, leaving them devastated not only by the loss of Anita, but also by that of her memorial seat.

The music-loving couple had settled in the area 18 years ago, making many friends and integrating with the community.

Almost four years, to the day, after Anita’s death, the new three-tonne seat, crafted and coordinated by Halmann and Central Asphalt, was lowered into place, creating a “very happy moment” for a grateful Gray and his daughter.

Anita Gray

Perched by the Red Tower and offering breathtaking views in a peaceful setting, the new stone ‘love seat’ has again been dedicated to the “love of my life” by her husband and to “my mum, best friend and sunshine of my life” by her daughter, who refers to her as Nutty.

It has again been engraved with the words: “Please enjoy the view, peace and tranquillity,” sending the message to “cherish loved ones and those closest to you. Enjoy life.”

The family thanked the “kind hearts of Malta” for making it happen.

“When MP Ivan Castillo and friends decided to raise funds to make a replacement seat, we were lost for words,” Sudiro said.

“It means the world to us, and we will never forget their kind hearts.”

Coordinated by Keith Marshall, chief philanthropy officer for the Sigma Foundation, he said it “epitomises the power of the community, where we can all come together to bring relief and solace following such an unsavoury incident”.

The act of vandalism had left Gray in “total disbelief”. He had told Times of Malta that his wife had donated her body to the University of Malta for medical science… “and this was the thanks she got”.

But his “lost faith in human nature” has been restored by strangers who immediately crowdfunded to replace the seat.

It was inspired by his terminally ill wife’s thoughts about his solitary daily walks on his favourite route up by the Red Tower.

“Knowing she would not sit by my side anymore, Anita wanted me to enjoy the beautiful view after my walks. She wanted other people to sit there too and to think about who they cherish in their lives,” he had said.

The smashed seat dedicated to Anita Gray who died of cancer four years ago.

Its exact spot became obvious to Gray on one of his walks: the cliffs facing Anchor Bay, where it would command the serene sea view, without encroaching on another hidden seat.

The bench was rarely ever empty – until it was wantonly destroyed, angering and saddening those who said they had the privilege to enjoy sitting on it and thinking of the great love the family behind it shared.

It meant a lot to many and Marshall, who would stop by with his trekking gang to spend a couple of minutes in meditation, described the eulogy engraved on it as “beautiful, simple, emotive and altruistic”.

Roger ‘Waters’ Calleja, who also coordinated the mission, said it was “a case of getting something bad and making it good again”.