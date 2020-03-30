A Malta Farm Map to connect farmers and customers and encourage the purchase of local produce has been launched by Friends of the Earth Malta (FoEM).

The NGO said the initiative is part of its mission to preserve local farmland and encourage the public to eat local.

Local farmers have said that they have seen a "massive reduction in sales" in recent weeks, with many hawkers not equipped for home deliveries and open-air markets all but shut down.

The farm map is intended to help mitigate that impact.

“This free service aims to connect farmers and customers directly in this time of crisis. At Friends of the Earth Malta we receive a lot of requests from our members asking us about which farmers sell their local produce directly,” Martin Galea De Giovanni, FoEM director, said.

People are being encouraged to log on at www.foemalta.org/maltafarmmap in order to locate their nearest farmers and buy fresh produce directly from them.