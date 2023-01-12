A farmer whose land lies close to a fireworks factory in the limits of Safi is waging a legal battle to block “illegal” and “shoddy” works being done to rebuild the facility that was destroyed in a deadly explosion last November.

That explosion at the St Joseph Fireworks Factory Kirkop killed a man and injured two others who happened to be inside on that Saturday morning, also causing damage to neighbouring property.

Such illegal and senseless behaviour cannot be allowed to go on unchecked. - Safi farmer Eugenio Bugeja

Eugenio Bugeja, who farms land in the area known as Ta’ it-Torrijiet, has filed a civil lawsuit asking the court to stop the works he says do not have the necessary Planning Authority permits.

The court yesterday provisionally upheld his request for an injunction and the case will be heard later this month.

'Life and property in constant danger'

Bugeja claimed that, even prior to the November explosion, illegal activity was taking place at the site, causing “great inconvenience” and “serious prejudice” to him and his family whose life and property were in constant danger.

According to him, the fireworks factory operators did not even bother to take protective measures or lessen the hassle caused. Rather, when they tried to broach the subject with them, they were insulted and threatened, he claimed.

Moreover, the farmer said he has not yet been compensated for the damages suffered in the blast.

However, he explained, what prompted him to take legal action was the fact that, following that explosion, works had commenced to rebuild the structure although the necessary planning permit was lacking.

Nor were the necessary controls being taken to ensure the safety of the farmer and neighbouring property, he said.

'Shoddy works posing danger'

Moreover, the ongoing building works were “shoddy”, posing a danger not only to those visiting the factory but also to neighbours and the public, the farmer continued, attaching photos of the works.

Such “illegal and senseless behaviour” could not be allowed to go on unchecked.

Health and safety considerations were evidently of secondary importance to the operators who only appeared to be interested in speeding up the works “in time for plans for the upcoming feast”, the farmer insisted.

He, therefore, called on the court to block the works which, he warned, if allowed to continue could spell another tragedy, possibly affecting third parties.

Lawyer Carlos Bugeja is assisting the farmer.