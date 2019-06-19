More than €3 million of national funds have been allocated to help cover the cost of damage caused to farms in a freak storm back in February.

Agriculture Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri on Wednesday announced the compensation scheme at the Agriculture and Rural Payments Agency in Ta' Qali.

Back in February winds of up to 133km/h hit the island, causing widespread damage.

Following the wild weather, the government had announced that it would be applying for special EU assistance to help cover some of the damage costs.

However, it subsequently became clear that Malta had not suffered the necessary €60 million worth of damage to be eligible for the EU assistance.

Mr Camilleri said the government had undertaken a sample of 250 farms across the island, to develop an estimate of the damage costs for farmers.

The Finance Ministry had then allocated €3.5 million, based on the estimate calculations.

The financial assistance will cover up for 45 per cent of the cost of damage to rubble walls, stone storerooms, tunnels, water reservoirs, and general damage to farms.

The damage costs would have to be certified by a warranted architect and the fund would help cover the architect’s fees as well.

February's storm ripped through Malta. Video: Sarah Carabott

To apply one would have to produce a bill of quantities drawn up by an architect, attached to other necessary documentation.

The fund is only open for farmers and small businesses involved in agricultural production who are in the Directorate of Agriculture’s Registry of Farmers.

Applications would be accepted until the end of September to allow farmers enough time to get their affairs in order.

Meanwhile, a similar initiative to cover the costs of damage suffered by fishermen will be launched in the coming weeks.

Mr Camilleri said that an exercise had found that the extent of the damaged suffered in this sector was significantly lower than for farmers.