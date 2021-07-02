More than 42,406 passengers used the fast ferry service between Valletta and Mġarr, Gozo in the first month of operations, Transport minister Ian Borg said on Friday.

The two fast ferry services, which both offer 45-minute trips between the two islands, were inaugurated just over a month ago by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Addressing a news conference, Borg said that, in the first month, 1,086 trips were carried out between the two operators - Virtu Ferries and Gozo Fast Ferry.

“The numbers are very promising and I am informed that the majority of passengers are Gozitans who mostly use the ferry for their morning commute, with tourists using the services later on throughout the day,” Borg said.

He said that the fact that so many people were using the service meant that there are fewer cars used on the road, leading to a positive impact for both the islands and commuters.

"Reducing cars on the road is a huge benefit, we have also seen more commuters using the bus services provided, especially the bus route that goes to Mater Dei," the minister said adding he was positive that such routes will increase in popularity after summer once students head back to university.

Borg said that Transport Malta is also looking into adding routes from the fast ferry terminal to MCAST.

Borg said that the €5 million terminal buildings in both Valletta and Mġarr had been completed in just a month.

Emissions issues have been addressed

Transport Malta chairperson Joseph Bugeja spoke the complaints regarding the pollution the ferries were creating.

Valletta residents and businesses last month complained they are having to endure nauseating fumes and noisy engines by one of the vessels on the service.

"We are in constant discussion with the two operators, and we address and follow up any complaints we receive," Bugeja said.

He said that no further reports had been filed on the matter and that such incidents are few.

"The issue has been addressed, and we have regular meetings with the two operators to ensure that they are following up with the necessary mitigation and procedures," he said.