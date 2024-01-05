The Malta to Gozo fast ferry service has been cancelled as strong winds as strong winds, expected to reach gale-force on Saturday, are forecast over the weekend.

In a statement on Friday, Gozo High Speed announced that service would be suspended due to "unfavourable sea conditions".

A limited number of trips will be operated on Saturday morning, with the last trip from Valletta departing at 9.45 am and the last trip from Mġarr at 10.45 am.

All of the other regularly scheduled trips on Saturday as well as all of Sunday and Monday's trips are cancelled.

According to the Malta Meteorological Office's weather forecast, wind speeds are expected to pick up on Saturday, starting at Force 4-5 but then going up to Force 8 - which is considered a gale-force wind.

On Sunday, the wind is expected to temper down slightly to Force 7 - a near gale - and then back to a Force 5 to 6 on Monday.

Times of Malta previously reported how this weekend may mark the start of a cold spell on the island, with temperatures expected to experience a sudden drop from its current unseasonably warm conditions.

The windy weather has also sparked the cancellation of the end of Christmas celebrations, as events marking the feast of the Epiphany cannot go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

Organisers of the Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem living nativity village announced that a symbolic pilgrimage depicting the arrival of the Magi, which typically brings an end to the celebration, had to be cancelled.

"The weather for tomorrow, Saturday and even the coming Sunday is predicted to be very windy and even with thundery showers and thus will not give us the possibility to make this trip, as we have always done, to close each edition," they said.

"Therefore, against our wishes the trip for this year is being cancelled and once again we regret to have come to this decision."

A planned adoration events in the village has also been cancelled.