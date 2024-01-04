It will finally start to feel like winter at the weekend, with the mercury set to drop as the wind picks up, according to the Malta International Airport weather forecast.

The maximum temperature is set to decrease to 15°C by Sunday and for most of the following week, with the lowest air temperature reaching 11°C. It is currently over 20C.

Saturday will see a south-west wind, which will eventually turn into a gale as it reaches force seven from the west.

Virtu Ferries has already warned that the resultant rough sea may force it to change its schedule of crossings from Sicily on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day had seen an increase of 2.5°C over the climatic norm but the Meteorological Office said this was not highly unusual for December.

The new year also started off with slightly above-average temperatures, with the climatic norm exceeded by 1°C.

Regular January weather in Malta tends to hover around 16°C, making the forecast drop in air temperature a return to normal meteorological conditions.