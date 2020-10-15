Much too frequently, the phrase “a gentleman” is bandied around without any real rooting in reality, and used instead of simply “a man.” The elements of chivalry, courteousness and honour, key characterial elements to earn such appellation, are not necessarily always there.

Charles Caruana Carabez is the notable exception, a gentleman d.o.c. I dare use the pun that he was a gentleman of the old school, always treating others with respect, and giving credit where credit was due, except when it was to himself. He was generally a man who did not express himself too much, but when he did speak, or rather write, it would mean that he felt passionately about the matter at stake, and we listened.

An erudite academic, a family man, an educator at and away from work, Charles is (and not was here) a man who has left a profound impact on the lives of so many, myself included, but not only at individual, but also at community level. He never retired, because he remained active in his chosen lifetime vocation until his last breath in this world.

I am proud to have called Charles a friend. I am honoured that he was a person who spurred me to study further, but, even if that had not been the case, he is still a person whose passing I is to be remembered and mourned, because he is an epitome of decency. Charles, you will be missed, but you will live on in all of our memories. You would surely agree with me that Shakespeare’s words are far better suited for this occasion than anything I could force out from my own limited pen, therefore …

“Fear no more the heat o' the sun, Nor the furious winter's rages;

Thou thy worldly task hast done, Home art gone, and ta'en thy wages;

Golden lads and girls all must, As chimney-sweepers, come to dust.

Fear no more the frown o' the great; Thou art past the tyrant's stroke:

Care no more to clothe and eat;To thee the reed is as the oak:

The sceptre, learning, physic, must All follow this, and come to dust.

Fear no more the lightning-flash, Nor the all-dreaded thunder-stone;

Fear not slander, censure rash; Thou hast finished joy and moan;

All lovers young, all lovers must Consign to thee, and come to dust.

No exorciser harm thee! Nor no witchcraft charm thee!

Ghost unlaid forbear thee! Nothing ill come near thee!

Quiet consummation have; And renownéd be thy grave!”