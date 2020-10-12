Health Minister Chris Fearne held out hopes on Monday that a dispute with the nurses' union which has interrupted the roll-out of flu vaccines would be resolved by the end of the day.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has ordered nurses not to administer flu jabs as it presses for payment of a meal allowance and extra leave in lieu of public holidays falling on weekends.

Fearne insisted once more on Monday that the action ordered by the union was disproportionate and the union needed to keep the national interest in mind “at this delicate time”. While every union had the right to take action, it was important to stick to the principle of proportionality.

He said, however, that talks had been held over the weekend. The talks are continuing and he hoped an agreement would be reached today.

Fearne said this would be the first winter that the country would face a flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was clear that these two viruses would have consequences on the health of the country.

Reaction to doctors' warning

Fearne also weighed in on a warning on Monday morning by the doctors’ union. The MAM expressed concern by the spread of COVID-19 and called for more restrictive measures to be put in place, saying the Intensive Treatment Unit at Mater Dei Hospital is fast filling up.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli.

Fearne told reporters that the authorities were not excluding more restrictive measures. Nothing was off the table when it came to public health.

He said infected people were spending longer in ITU and as a result it was having an impact on doctors there.

The authorities had recently moved to set up a second ITU to ease the pressure on the first facility. A number of operations had also been put off to make more people available for service in the ITU.

Vaccine possible in the coming months

The minister was optimistic that Malta would have a Coronavirus vaccine in the coming months.

The signals were that this would be ready shortly and Malta would be among the first batch of countries to receive the jabs, he said.

Gzira health centre.

Gzira health centre revamp

Fearne made his comments at Gzira health centre, which is getting a €1.2million upgrade.

The premises, which have housed a community health centre for the past 30 years, will be getting a lift and other accessibility features, x-ray machine, and an overhaul of the existing facilities.

Fearne said then when finished, the clinic would provide healthcare for some 72,000 residents in neighbouring localities.

Fearne said the government was committed to investing in community health clinics to provide a localised health service.