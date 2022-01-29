Organisers of the feast of St Paul Shipwrecked, who are proposing a greatly reduced programme of festivities this year, say their proposal was ignored in yesterday's meeting between bandclubs and the authorities.

On Friday, it was announced that traditional village feasts could once again start being celebrated from April as long as this is done "responsibly". However, feasts in February and March had to follow the present protocols.

In a statement on Saturday, the Collegiate Chapter of St Paul Shipwrecked and the Għaqda tal-Pawlini, said it was apparent from what was reported that the proposed programme for the feast of St Paul Shipwrecked was not considered, even though a copy was provided ahead of the meeting.

They also said that a request for the Archpriest of Collegiate Chapter of St Paul Shipwrecked to be present in Friday's meeting was refused.

The proposal for the feast which falls on 10 February simply features a religious procession in reduced format, without the usual band marches.

The organisers are calling for a meeting with the Health Authorities to discuss the proposed programme, which features all the necessary protocols to protect public health.