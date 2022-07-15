The feast of St George will be celebrated in Victoria on Sunday.

This year marks the 183rd anniversary of the first titular statue of the saint, an artistic masterpiece treasured at St George’s basilica.

At 8.30am, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will preside a pontifical High Mass at the basilica, assisted by a delegation of the cathedral chapter, the collegiate chapter, the clergy of the urban basilica and members of the secular and religious clergy. Bishop Teuma will deliver the homily.

Mass in D Princeps Martyrum (1976), by the late Maestro di Cappella Joseph Vella, will be performed with the participation of soprano Miriam Cauchi, tenor Antonino Interisano, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and the Laudate Pueri Choir and orchestra, directed by Rev. Fr George Frendo.

Marches by the St George’s Band, of Qormi, and Sant’ Elena Band, of Birkirkara, will be held at 11am.

At 6pm, pontifical vespers will be led by Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi, with the participation of soloists and the Laudate Pueri Choir and orchestra.

At 7pm, a procession with the statue of St George will leave the basilica, accompanied by La Stella Philharmonic Band.

At 8.15pm, Mnarja Band will perform a band march from Republic Street to St George’s Square, Victoria.

The band, directed by Mro Joseph Grech, will later give a concert at St George’s Square.

The procession will return to the basilica at 10.30pm, followed by the performance of the Beatus Georgius and a Eucharistic benediction by archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi.