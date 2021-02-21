The February edition (no. 1,025) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex marks the centenary of the foundation in Dublin of the Legion of Mary, the largest lay society in the Church, with a dedicated editorial and the first in a series of articles. Its Gozo section was first established in 1950.

The front cover of the journal featuring the painting of the Ascension of Mary at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

Matters of faith and spirituality also feature in articles on, or inspired by the presentation of Our Lord, St Paul, St Joseph and Mother Teresa.

Among the ‘secular’ news, there is an article about the rebuilding of the Gozo Sports Complex, the salutary effect of living close to the sea, a general weather report of the island for 2020, and World War II casualties from Xagħra.

Two articles commemorate respectively Chief Justice Emeritus J.J. Cremona and the former Scout leader and Chief Commissioner Joseph Grech.

The periodical also reports on a conference on entrepreneurship for young people, and records recent parliamentary questions related specifically to Gozo.

www.facebook.com/ilhajjafghawdex