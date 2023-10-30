A female Israeli soldier was rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, the army said Monday, following an operation in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

The release of soldier Ori Megidish was "secured during a ground operation after being kidnapped by Hamas on October 7", the army said in a statement.

"The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family."

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a photograph of Megidish in which she is seen surrounded with her family members.

Earlier on Monday, Hamas released a video showing three of the more than 230 people Israel says were seized by the militants in the October 7 attacks which triggered an all-out war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the anguished images of the three women as "cruel psychological propaganda" and vowed to "do everything to bring home all the kidnapped and missing people".