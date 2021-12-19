FIFA’s controversial project to stage the World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year cycle is back on the table on Monday as world football’s governing body holds a virtual global summit with its 211 member federations.

There will be no vote, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said the idea is to find a consensus—do national federations really want more regular World Cups, or is the plan promoted by Arsene Wenger doomed?

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, now FIFA’s head of global development, championed the idea of having a major international tournament every year, alternating between a World Cup and different continental championships.

