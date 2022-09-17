Several historical religious street niches within Sliema are to be restored through money provided by the Planning Authority’s Development Planning Fund (DPF).

The project, being carried out by the Rotary Club La Valette and the Sliema council, will see 15 niches and statues across Sliema being restored.

Many of the statues represent the people's devotion to St Paul, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St Anthony. Over the years, many have been repeatedly painted over or left exposed to the elements and now show signs of deterioration.

The PA will be dedicating just over €34,000 from the DPF to fund this project. The DPF collects money that developers are told to pay when they propose construction projects which lack adequate parking facilities.

PA DPF chairman Vincent Cassar said niches had now become rare so the public were duty bound to safeguard and protect existing ones, which added to the character of traditional towns and villages.

Street niches were introduced in Malta in the time of the knights with new regulations by Grand Master Pietro del Monte being put in place in 1569. Property owners were obliged to decorate the corners with ornaments such as statues, niches or the coat of arms of the respective families.

These architectural religious features were first seen in Valletta and the three cities but smaller towns and villages soon caught on to the tradition.

The following niches will be restored:

St Paul - Triq il-Kbira, corner with Triq S. Pawl St Paul - Triq S. Enriku corner with Triq Camenzuli Maria Assunta - Triq Viani Madonna tal-Karmnu - Triq S. Pawl corner with Triq S Publiju Sacro Cuor - Triq Rudolfu St Joseph - Triq Gafar St Paul - 26 Triq in-Nazzarenu corner with Triq S. Frangisk Our Lady of Mt Carmel - Triq Falzon corner with Triq S. Karlu Our Lady of Mt Carmel - Triq Sant Antnin Gesu' Nazzarenu - Triq in-Nazzarenu St Anne with Madonna child - St Helen Street Gesu Nazzarenu - 51, Triq in-Nazzarenu St Anthony - Triq San Gwann Battista Maria Bambina - Triq Dun Pawl Vella Madonna - Triq Castelletti