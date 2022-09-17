Iconic football player Tony Nicholl is to get a statue at the Sliema Ferries, after the Planning Authority agreed to fund the work through its Development Planning Fund.

The monument is being jointly commissioned by the Sliema Wanderers Football Club and the Sliema council and will be placed in St Anne Square at the Sliema Ferries.

Spanning a 26-year career in football, Nicholl scored 260 goals in 291 games and won the league's top scorer award 11 times.

He was approached several times to sign with the then-top division English team Charlton Athletic, but always down the offers for family reasons.

The youngest of 23 siblings, Tony attended Stella Maris College and started playing for Sliema Wanderers’ senior team in 1931.

With the Wanderers, he won 10 championships, nine FA Trophy medals, seven Cassar Cups, and one with Valletta as a guest player. He also won the Scicluna Cup six times. He died on March 11, 1999.