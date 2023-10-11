The breast cancer multidisciplinary team at Gozo General Hospital organised a seminar, ‘Fighting the big C’ at the auditorium of Barts medical school in Victoria.

Open to all healthcare workers and students, the seminar was addressed by various specialists. Opening the seminar was John Agius. Speakers included Kristell von Brockdorff, who spoke on ‘Breast cancer: A summary of treatment in curative and metastatic breast cancer’, Rowena Enriquez, who outlined the services offered by Europa Donna and spoke about patient experience’, Jurgen Abela who talked about palliative care, and Trevor Fiorentino who tackled ‘Breaking the bad news’.

The event was sponsored by La Roche Posay, Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus, M Vintage and Ta’ Mena Artisan-Food Winery.

The Gozo breast care team are inviting the public to their next seminar, ‘No one fights alone’, on October 21. To book a seat, contact Josianne Bicker, senior breast care nurse (josienne.bicker@gov.mt), on 7970 6505 by not later than October 18. Registration is free.