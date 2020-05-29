ARQ is launching a webinar series on customer due diligence in a joint collaboration with global advisory firm, FTI Consulting.

Over a series of three- and two-hour online sessions taking place on June 23, 24 and 25, delegates will be exposed to real-life case studies from leading experts in the field and will learn how to uncover corporate structures and networks; conduct effective due diligence; and establish source of wealth and source of funds with a focus on higher risk transactions.

Under mounting market driven and regulatory pressure, organisations worldwide currently spend over a trillion euros annually in the fight against financial crime. This situation is further exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19, which has diverted attention and provided new opportunities for criminals to exploit this global outbreak that is a breeding ground for fraud and financial crime. The full scale of this impact will only emerge in years to come.

It has never been more important for organisations to fully understand the financial crime threats and invest in the training and development to stay ahead of the curve and comply with their regulatory obligations.

This course is ideal for all legal, financial, operational, compliance and risk professionals working in various industry sectors and across multiple jurisdictions. The course is accredited for six CPE hours and will be jointly presented by Manfred Galdes, mana­ging partner at ARQ Group and Federica Taccogna, senior managing director at FTI Consulting.

Dr Galdes is the former head of the FIAU and has spent the past 19 years dedicated to refining Malta and the EU’s capabilities in fighting financial crime.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Taccogna supports a broad range of financial institutions and regulators glo­bally, advising on investigating and remediating regulatory and financial crime and governance.

For further information and to register, visit the events page at www.arqgroup.com or e-mail events@arqgroup.com.