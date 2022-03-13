The Malta Film Commission has declined to release details on the cost of the Malta Film Awards, saying documents “are still being compiled” more than a month after the glitzy event took place.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Times of Malta asking for information, including copies of invoices related to the Malta Film Awards and Malta Film Week, was rejected last week.

RELATED STORIES Auditor asked to investigate spending on Malta Film Awards

Data on Malta Film Awards costs still being compiled

The inaugural awards ceremony proved controversial after a series of leading filmmakers boycotted the January 29 ceremony over the “massive imbalance” between the budgeted cost of the event and the investment in the industry.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech had promised it would be “value for money” and that he would reveal the cost afterwards.

Industry insiders have suggested the event blasted through its €400,000 budget, with some estimating it cost well over a million euro.

British comedian and author David Walliams hosted the elaborate black-tie event that was heavily marketed in billboards across the country and online. It saw 2020 historical drama Blood on the Crown scoop up seven awards, despite having made no impact with critics, while the best film went to the 2018 thriller The Boat.

The makers of internationally award-winning films Luzzu and Simshar were among those to boycott the event to highlight the disparity with Malta’s annual film fund, set at €600,000.

The makers of internationally award-winning films Luzzu and Simshar were among those to boycott the event to highlight the disparity with Malta’s annual film fund, set at €600,000

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has previously declined to reveal the costs, also telling parliament that data was still being compiled. After numerous questions sent to both the Film Commission and Tourism Ministry went unanswered, Times of Malta filed a FOI request on February 4.

The Freedom of Information (FOI) Act was supposed to increase transparency and accountability in government by establishing the right for the public to information held by public authorities.

A separate request filed by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, asking how much Walliams was paid to host the ceremony, was also rejected. In the rejection letter, the Malta Film Commission cited a legal clause that states the requested documents are subject to legal professional privilege and that their disclosure would amount to breach of confidence.

The Film Commission did not cite the Freedom of Information Act when responding to Times of Malta’s request on March 8, nor did it extend the time limit in order to compile the documents. Questions on what is causing the delay to publish the costs have been sent to the Film Commission and Tourism Ministry and the rejection has been appealed.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has also asked the National Audit Office to investigate the spending on the awards.