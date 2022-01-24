More career opportunities, better wages and more educational campaigns promoting the local film industry are among the pledges made by Film Commissioner Johann Grech who said he wanted to develop a "world-class" film industry in Malta.

“Our vision is about people who want to work in the film industry. Our action plan is about creating that industry, creating better opportunities, more secure careers and a stronger sustainable industry,” Grech said on Monday.

Speaking during a press conference marking the opening of Malta Film Week, Grech said the commission wants to listen to the operators in the industry.

The first Malta Film Awards will be held on Saturday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, hosted by Little Britain's British comedian David Walliams.

Grech acknowledged that the Malta Film Awards created a "huge nation-wide debate".

“I don’t remember this kind of debate in the film industry. It’s good, it gives me courage and satisfaction, it's healthy and makes us stronger.”

His comments come after a number of actors, producers and crew members within the local film industry launched the campaign, ‘CelebrAZZJONI’, highlighting problems in the sector.

Major producers have even boycotted the Malta Film Awards, such as the makers of acclaimed films Luzzu, Simshar, Limestone Cowboy and Is-Sriep Reggħu Saru Valenuzi, in protest at the amount of money being spent on the event, in comparison with the country’s annual film fund.

The awards are set to cost the taxpayer at least €400,000 while the annual budget allocated to the Screen Malta film fund is just €600,000.

He said he is aware the funding to the industry is not enough.

“I am with you and I hear you and I will keep lobbying. Without government support, local producers are at a disadvantage compared to producers from other European countries... I want to refresh our discussion, make Screen Malta better and have better funding. We want to encourage film-makers to move from smaller productions to larger productions.”

He also highlighted the cash rebate programme, which enables foreign productions to benefit from a rebate of up to 40 per cent of expenditure.

“Local producers will benefit from the cash rebate programme even when producing for the local market, which will boost the economy, improve production value and ensure that directors, producers, writers all the way to technical crew are paid fairly for their work.”

He said the commission is working towards a strong resilient film industry, to create tomorrow’s film producers and have a better chance to access the opportunity to access more foreign opportunities.

He highlighted how despite the pandemic, €98 million was generated by the local film industry.

He said he is ready to have discussions among all key players in the sector to make Malta a world-class film industry and create future generation film makers.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Robust film industry based on four pillars

Speaking at the press conference, Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said a strong and resilient film industry must be based on four pillars - infrastructure, film culture, education and financing.

He said despite Malta’s attractiveness for foreign producers, it cannot solely rely on its unique locations.

“We have built a new pump room to improve our water tanks efficiency and we plan on building the first sound stages in Malta.”

Bartolo said the mentality towards the film industry must change and the ministry will start negotiating to reclassify funds provided to Screen Malta.

“We are also going to initiate negotiations to remove any obligations to repay any of the funds granted to beneficiaries under Screen Malta.”

He said the Maltese are talented, passionate and dedicated, but the talent pool is limited.

He said now is the time to provide more professional training to those interested in a career in the filming industry, announcing the set up of a Malta Film Institute, without going into further detail about the future institute.