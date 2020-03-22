The authorities should finance at least half the wages of employees and reduce the cost of utility bills for everyone, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said.

Speaking on Sunday, Delia outlined other aid measures the Opposition was proposing to sustain the economy during the COVID-19 crisis, and stressed they had to be implemented immediately before it was too late.

In the current aid package, he pointed out, the government would only be subsidising 20% of the average wages which was not enough. He instead proposed that the government should finance waged by 50%.

Earlier, Prime Minister Robert Abela hinted that a third aid package was in the pipeline.

“Together with the social partners we will continue putting pressure on the government for it to do a lot more to help the people in these tough times,” he said.

Since the price of oil had dropped, he also appealed for a reduction in the cost of electricity and water bills for everyone.

In addition, he implored the authorities to stop collecting rent from businesses and factories they leased out land to, especially since many had closed for business.

And the moratorium on loan repayments should be extended to six months rather than four as the government had proposed, said Delia.

Tackle Steward at once

Delia said that the €70 million in financial aid to Steward needed to be stopped and be redirected to the people where it was needed. “The government needs to put an immediate stop to this theft from the Maltese people, which is being given to Steward Health Care for nothing.”

The authorities should give an account of what was exactly Steward's contribution to combating the crisis and what stock, medicines, or medical equipment were they supplying to the Maltese.

These additional measures needed to be dispensed immediately before it was too late, said Delia.

Slamming the current aid package as weak, he said the authorities should be investing all the resources at the countries’ disposal to keep society afloat and prevent job loss.

This was not a time for balancing the budget but as was happening in other countries the government needed to do all it could to help businesses, workers, and families, he said.

“Our government should not lose another day. It is essential that by mid next week we take the decision to invest what aid we can in our community, otherwise it will be too late.”

The longer the economy could be sustained, the less impact the crisis would have on society in terms of poverty, mental illness, and social problems, he said.