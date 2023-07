A scrapyard fire in a Bir id-Deheb scrapyard on Sunday afternoon produced a thick column of smoke seen over a wide area of Malta.

The fire broke out at about 1.20pm. The Civil Protection Department deployed fire-fighting teams and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire at Bir id-Deheb. (Video - Alan Chircop)

Fire-fighters at the site of the fire in Bir id-Deheb (Chris Sant Fournier)

The fire was quickly put out. (Chris Sant Fournier)