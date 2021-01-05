Former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi has submitted his name for a casual election to fill a Labour Party seat in parliament vacated by Edward Scicluna.

Scicluna resigned last month and has been appointed governor of the Central Bank.

Labour Party sources have described Azzopardi's nomination as problematic.

Azzopardi was not allowed to contest the 2019 local elections on the Labour ticket, with party sources at the time citing concerns over his conduct when he was mayor.

Azzopardi had publicly opposed a proposed development on Rabat's Saqqajja Hill back in 2018. Shortly afterwards, an anonymous report was handed to the PL with allegations about the council’s financial operations. The report was never disclosed and while police had started an investigation, no charges were filed.

Azzopardi had taken to Facebook to lament “malicious manoeuvres” which he said were merely intended to tarnish his reputation and prohibit him from contesting the local council elections after he had dared to speak out.

Party sources told Times of Malta last month that there were concerns that if Azzopardi is elected - and he is in pole position to do so - he may not toe the party line. Others, however, appealed for calm saying Azzopardi was loyal to the PL.

Other candidates who may throw their name in the hat are former minister Gavin Gulia, now chairman of the Tourism Authority and former MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando.

The casual election will be held on Tuesday.