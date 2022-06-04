Updated: 3.40pm

Firefighters rushed to contain a grass fire in Gozo on Saturday as the island enters the first heatwave of the season.

Footage and photos shared on social media show the flames blazing close by to the Mġarr Harbour.

The police said they were notified about the blaze at 2pm and that no one had been injured.

Firemen from the Civil Protection Department were doing all they could to contain the blaze, they added.

Witnesses said the fire quickly spread as the wind picked up.

Earlier this week, a grass fire broke out in Wied Għomor and others have been reported in the last few weeks as the summer heat hits the islands.