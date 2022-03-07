Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and other political party leaders will go head-to-head in the first general election debate at the University of Malta, this Thursday.

The ‘University General Election Debate’ will be jointly organised by the University and the University Students' Council and will be held at noon at Sir Temi Zammit Hall. It will be moderated by a student.

Independent media are not being invited, and instead the leaders will take questions from the students.

Similar debates held at the university ahead of previous elections proved to be rowdy affairs, with the leaders repeatedly interrupted by the students.

The debate will be livestreamed on the Malta University Debating Union Facebook page and broadcasted on Campus FM.

On March 14, Abela and Grech will jointly take part in an activity for businesses organised by the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

Two days later, they will again debate in an event for business leaders organised by the Malta Chamber of Commerce in Valletta.

To wrap up the electoral campaign, the leaders will go head-to-head in a debate organised by the Broadcasting Authority on March 23.