Malta International Airport on Saturday welcomed its first flight from the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

The Zagreb route is the first direct link between Malta and Croatia.

In a statement, the Luqa airport on Monday said it had also introduced a new flight to Parma.

The flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout winter by Lauda Europe and Malta Air respectively.

Both airlines are part of Ryanair Holdings.