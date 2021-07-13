HIBERNIANS 0

FLORA TALLINN 3

Zenjov 25

Sappinen 32

Reinkort 86

Hibernians

N. Vella, F. Apap, L. Almeida (52 T. Desira), J. Grech, J. Degabriele, B. Kristensen, D. Vella, Z. Grech (46 M. Beerman), Thaylor (62 A. Attard), A. Agius, W. Domoraud (72 F. Mensah).

F. Tallinn

M. Igonen, M. Kuusk, M. Lukka, H. Ojamaa (88 D. Kuraksin), M. Miller (46 M. Poom), R. Sappinen (68 S. Reinkort), K. Vassiljev, S. Zenjov, H. Purg, M. Lilander, M. Soomets.

Referee Manfredas Lukjancukas (Lithuania).

Yellow cards Kristensen, Apap, Almeida, J. Grech, Desira, Reinkort.

Two goals inside the first 32 minutes of the match ended Hibernians’ hopes of upsetting Estonian side Flora Tallinn in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Hibernians headed into the match with a mountain to climb following a 2-0 first leg defeat in Tallinn last week.

However, on the eve of the match coach Stefano Sanderra said that his players had the belief of trying to overturn the tie.

But on the day, Flora Tallinn again underlined their superiority against last season’s Premier League runners up as inspired by the strong running of Rauno Sappinen and the excellent distribution of skipper Konstantin Vassiljev they scored twice in the first half to seal a comfortable passage to the next round.

