The first new Central Link Project road is expected to open by the end of September.

Transport Minister Ian Borg, who visited the site on Friday said that this "essential connection" will not only eliminate "a number of problematic bottlenecks that cause congestion", but will also provide more facilities for alternative means of transportation.

The project will include the longest segregated cycle track from Mrieħel to Rabat.

Borg said the project will improve air quality for residents in village cores connecting to this artery.

The road that will open by the end of next month - a two-lane carriageway in the direction of Ta’ Qali - includes the building of a bypass and a cycling and pedestrian track.