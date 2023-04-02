Gilbert Agius has halted his negative run in charge of PSIS Semarang after he guided his team to an emphatic 5-2 victory against PSS Sleman in the Indonesian top-flight.
Having taken charge of the side in March, Maltese coach Agius went on a six-game run without a single point as PSIS Semarang stumbled in the bottom half of the championship.
It was much-needed win for PSIS Semarang as they remain six points above the red zone, with two games left.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us