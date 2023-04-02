Gilbert Agius has halted his negative run in charge of PSIS Semarang after he guided his team to an emphatic 5-2 victory against PSS Sleman in the Indonesian top-flight.

Having taken charge of the side in March, Maltese coach Agius went on a six-game run without a single point as PSIS Semarang stumbled in the bottom half of the championship.

It was much-needed win for PSIS Semarang as they remain six points above the red zone, with two games left.

