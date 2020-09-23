First-year students will be prioritised when it comes to offering in-person lectures this coming academic year, the University of Malta said on Wednesday.

The guidance forms part of a document containing advice and guidelines on the procedures to be adopted in response to COVID-19.

Academics will adopt multiple approaches to delivering lectures, with physical, online and hybrid options all considered.

But first-year students will be prioritised for physical lectures, to ensure they get an opportunity to experience university life first-hand.

Study-units requiring the use of laboratories and clinics will continue to take place on campus or other venues, as applicable.

While the university guidelines apply generically across campus, individual facilities, institutes and schools on campus will be issuing their own protocols tailor-made to their learning environments.

In some cases, the following modes of teaching will be adopted:

in-person lessons will take place while some students are following remotely via Zoom;

online lectures will be streamed in real-time or using recorded material; or

a blend of both types.

Cleaning and social distance protocols

The university said it is also enhancing its cleaning protocols across all its campuses. Technical experts have been commissioned to ensure lecture rooms are correctly ventilated.

Staff and students present on campus will have their temperature taken, and must adhere to basic mitigation measures, namely physical distancing, wearing of face coverings and hand hygiene.

Staff-student and student-student physical interactions will be limited to the essential, with virtual meetings being encouraged. Staff and students with COVID-19 symptoms are expected to stay away from campus.

The guidelines can be read in the pdf link below.

Attached files University COVID-19 guidelines