Five elderly COVID-19 patients died between Monday and Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 122.

A 76-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 6 died at Gozo General Hospital on Monday.

A 75-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on November 11, and an 83-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 2 died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility. The woman died on Monday while the man died one day later.

An 82-year-old man confirmed positive on November 11 and an 88-year-old man confirmed positive on November 16, both died on Tuesday at Mater Day Hospital.

Another four people died while infected with COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday.

Figures compiled by Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Treatment Unit doctors show that COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care have a 60% death rate, despite receiving support from a ventilator. That mortality rate rises to 70% if a patient also develops kidney failure, according to the first comprehensive data on critical care since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry extended its condolences and appealed to all to follow preventive measures to protect the vulnerable in society.