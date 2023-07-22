Five people are under arrest in connection with the death of Jean Paul Sofia, sources told Times of Malta early on Saturday morning.

The five include property developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri as well as architect Adriana Zammit.

They are expected to be arraigned on Sunday afternoon, sources said.

Sofia died on December 3, when a partially built factory at the Corradino Industrial Estate collapsed like a deck of cards, burying him under the rubble. The site, intended to be a timber factory, was leased by government agency INDIS to Buhagiar and Schembri, who used Zammit as their architect.

Police officers carried out the arrests late on Friday night, mere hours after receiving a copy of the concluded magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, who led the inquiry, came under fire from Prime Minister Robert Abela for the length of time taken to conclude the report.

Aside from the magisterial inquiry, Sofia’s death will also be subject to a public, independent inquiry that will be tasked with assessing circumstances leading to the tragic incident and any political failings that contributed to it.

Abela ordered the latter inquiry reluctantly, after national outrage over a Labour Party decision to vote against holding one, despite the Sofia family’s wishes, forced him to have a change of heart. He justified that decision by saying that the magistrate was taking too long to conclude her investigations.

The findings of the magisterial inquiry are expected to be made public, with Abela having written to Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg on Friday, asking her to publish a redacted version of the document.