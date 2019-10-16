Two years ago, on October 16, 2017, journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb near her Bidnija home. Malta has since repeatedly made international headlines, with the island’s governance coming under intense scrutiny. What have we learnt since Daphne’s murder?

Corinne Vella

Daphne’s sister

“As a state, we have learned nothing. The purpose of the public inquiry – that has been delayed for two years – is for the state to learn lessons from Daphne’s assassination: why the Maltese state failed to prevent Daphne’s murder, whether there is state culpability, institutional failure, or neglect, and what the state must do to ensure no journalist is ever murdered again.

“What Daphne’s murder has shown is that impunity for the crimes and criminals journalists expose leaves journalists standing alone between the rule of law and its failure. Journalists should only have to raise the alarm once and they should not have to do it by dying.”

Joseph Muscat

Prime Minister

“Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder shocked our islands. Two years after the atrocious act, the government is resolute to make sure that justice is done.”

Harlem Désir

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

“In two years we’re still waiting on those involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia to face justice. Three people were arrested but the shock is still here because those who organised the crime, those who paid for it, the masterminds of the assassination, have still not been identified or brought to justice.

“This impunity is in itself a second crime against Ms Caruana Galizia and her family as well as against democracy, the role of the press – which is to investigate, hold accountable those in power and bring information to the citizens.

“The state of Malta, as any OSCE participant state, committed itself to protect journalists and to end impunity and to do whatever possible to ensure that when journalists are threatened, attacked or killed, those responsible face justice.”

Mgr Charles Scicluna

Archbishop

“On the second anniversary of the brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, we pray for her eternal rest and for the gift of justice which serves each and everyone their due. We pray that those investigating her untimely death bring the executors and all persons involved to justice.

“We, therefore, pray for the gifts of prudence and wisdom but also for the gifts of integrity and courage.

“May the Lord, in his infinite mercy, grant Daphne eternal rest.”

Moviment Graffitti

“Two years since the heinous murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the conditions leading to her assassination have not changed.

"Not only has there been a concerted effort to minimise the shock and importance of this murder, but as fresh stories in the media confirm, the authorities’ subservience to business interests, legitimate and otherwise, makes businessmen feel safe in taking the initiative to commission murders to silence the fourth pillar.

"Caruana Galizia’s murder is a stark reminder of how bipartisan politics have stifled debate in this country, turning a deeply heinous crime into a political tit for tat.

"The family, and the whole country, deserve closure, and a serious effort to tackle the ills that have brought us here."

Institute of Maltese Journalists

"Daphne’s assassination changed Malta forever, calling into question this precious right which we all take so very much for granted, and which is so crucial to us being able to do our job as journalists.

"On the anniversary of Daphne’s assassination, IĠM stands with those fighting for justice. We deserve to know who killed Daphne, and why."

Remembering Daphne

Various events will be held today to mark the anniversary of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

After Mass at 6pm, a vigil will be held in Valletta. There will also be memorial events in the UK, Luxembourg, Belgium and Australia.

As a mark of respect, there will be no parliamentary session.