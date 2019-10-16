Malta has learnt nothing from Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, her sister believes, as those behind the assassination have yet to face justice, two years on.

Corinne Vella gave her bleak assessment when asked by Times of Malta what she believed the island and its people had learnt from the killing that silenced her sister forever.

As a State “we have learnt nothing,” she said. “What Daphne’s murder has shown is that impunity for the crimes and the criminals that journalists expose leaves those same journalists standing alone between the rule of law and its failure,” she said.

Ms Vella emphasised the need for a public inquiry into the murder "that has been delayed for two years" and listed the reasons it was needed.

"For the state to learn lessons from Daphne's assassination: why the Maltese state failed to prevent Daphne's murder, whether there is state culpability, institutional failure, or neglect, and what the state must do to ensure no journalist is ever murdered again".

Two months after the October 2017 murder, three men were charged over their alleged involvement. The masterminds, however, have yet to be arrested.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times of Malta reported that a major businessman, who was being investigated by Ms Caruana Galizia, was among three potential key suspects behind the assassination of the journalist. Investigators have yet to question him.

Harlem Désir, Freedom of the Media representative for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said: “This impunity is in itself a second crime against Ms Caruana Galizia and her family as well as against democracy, the role of the press – which is to investigate, hold accountable those in power and bring information to the citizens.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, also asked what lessons Malta had learnt, said the murder had “shocked our islands” and the government was “resolute to make sure that justice is done.”