Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a 30-year-old woman was killed when a car smashed into her as she walked along a road on Wednesday morning.

Turkish national Pelin Kaya died after a BMW driven by French-Maltese man Jeremie Camilleri ploughed into her on Testaferrata Street.

He is due to be charged with murder later on Thursday.

Flowers were laid at the petrol station and the Gżira branch of KFC where the incident happened.

A bunch of flowers at the KFC, which was partly boarded up on Thursday. Photo: Giuila Magri

The restaurant was open on Thursday but part of it was boarded up - a sign of the devastation that occurred when Camilleri's car smashed into it.

A sign invited mourners to pay their respects to the victim, who turned 30 an hour before she was killed, but warned them not to light candles because of the danger of naked flames at the site.

Police are expected to charge Camilleri with wilful homicide, a charge that carries a full life sentence. Officers are in possession of footage showing the 33-year-old's BMW travelling at high speed directly at the victim of Wednesday morning's horrific incident.

Interior designer Pelin Kaya has been described as a 'wonderful person'. Photo: Facebook

This, according to sources close to the investigation, proves the intent to kill and is the reason why they have opted to charge him with murder.

Friends of the young woman described her as a "wonderful" person. Her colleagues at Onepercent, where she worked as an interior designer, said she had left "an indelible mark" on the team.

Originally from Istanbul, she had moved to Malta and had been working for the company for the past year.