People mourning the death of Prince Philip are being urged to lay flowers this Saturday on the steps of the Maltese house he once called home.

The event at Villa Guardamangia is being organised by the Malta George Cross Movement.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died last week aged 99. He and Queen Elizabeth II, at the time a princess, lived in the Guardamangia property between 1949 and 1951, while he was a naval officer stationed in Malta.

Peole who wish to pay their respects will be able to lay flowers at the villa’s steps until 12pm on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lingering will not be permitted.

The Malta George Cross Movement said it hoped the flower-laying event would provide the Queen and royal family “with a degree of relief and compassion at what is presently a very sorrowful time for the royals as well being a way of standing with the royals and the British public during their trial to mark the many happy years enjoyed between the Maltese and the British people.”

Philip’s funeral will be held on Saturday afternoon and televised by national broadcaster TVM.