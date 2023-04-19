Food delivery couriers are still working under precarious conditions despite government claims that a new law guaranteeing rights for platform workers is being implemented “without hiccups”.

Three months after the Digital Platform Delivery Wages Council Wage Regulation Order came into effect, Times of Malta spoke to 20 couriers, with the vast majority saying they are still paid below the minimum wage.

The legal notice, in effect since January 21, guarantees couriers a minimum wage, overtime, double pay on rest days, sick, injury and vacation leave and an exemption from paying for equipment and fuel.

But on the ground, couriers delivering food on apps such as Bolt and Wolt say that this is not the case.

“I earn €1,200 a month but work 13 hours a day, seven days a week,” one courier said.

That translates to €3 an hour. The minimum wage per hour in Malta is €4.82 or €770 a month.

14 couriers say salaries below minimum wage

Of the 20 couriers interviewed, 14 said their salaries were below the minimum wage, adding that they worked long hours to earn a living.

One said he was paid €600 in a month despite working full time, namely 160 hours. Most couriers said that other provisions in the order were being ignored.

In March, junior minister Andy Ellul said the wage regulation order had been implemented “without hiccups”, saying that no person complained to the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER).

“Digital platform workers now have statutory benefits and there have been no issues as far as I know,” Ellul said.

He later confirmed that no complaints were made to the DIER in the first week of April.

But speaking on condition of anonymity, couriers cited several reasons for not going to the authorities. “If I report my employer, I risk losing my job and deportation,” one man said.

Most platform workers are third-country nationals

Most platform workers are third-country nationals whose legal status is directly tied to their employment.

Another said that going to the authorities would be pointless.

“I am just one man, what can I do,” he said in a resigned tone.

Others did not know they could report their situation while some were even unaware a new law had been in place at all.

Despite being legally obliged to pay all workers equally and not less than the minimum wage, only three couriers said they were paid a basic wage. Two said they were paid €5 an hour and one said he was paid €5.50 an hour.

The 17 others said they had a revenue-sharing agreement with their employer, with the couriers keeping 60 cents for every euro earned.

Three couriers said they had to reach a target of €1,000 in total earnings every two weeks. If they did not, they would only keep half of their earnings instead of 60 per cent.

One courier said that he was given the option to work on a fixed rate, provided he followed a fixed roster, which he accepted. But after being obliged to work in a heavy storm he switched back to a 60/40 situation out of fear for his safety.

Of the 20 couriers none said they were paid overtime or paid double on a rest day and only eight said they were paid vacation leave.

Despite the law saying that workers should not pay for equipment or fuel, eight said they paid for fuel themselves and six said they had to pay for some or all of their equipment such as a jacket and bag. Two said they had to pay for their helmet.

Times of Malta sent questions to seven companies that employ couriers, often referred to as fleets. Only one answered, WFDM LTD, which said it paid its employees a fixed salary.

A WFDM spokesperson said employees are paid per hour but targets and key performance indexes are set for them.

He said that the company’s employees are given leave and sick leave.

“Everyone is guaranteed a minimum wage, where we are closely monitoring their [couriers’] performance, providing full training and equipping them with 5g sim cards, the latest Peugeot motorbikes and free equipment,” he said.

Two WFDM couriers confirmed that they were paid €5 an hour, were given leave and did not pay for fuel or equipment.

One said he was paid a month’s worth of leave to visit his country.

Questions were also sent to Knock Knock, Look at Malta, 369 Malta Pvt, WT Global, Recruitgiant and Djukel Company Limited, often referred to as A Team, but Times of Malta received no reply.

One fleet owner said a large number of couriers on the road and low rates of return mean that fleets are struggling to make a profit.

“You have to consider administrative, fuel and repair costs. Even if we didn’t pay taxes, we would struggle to pay the minimum wage,” the owner said.