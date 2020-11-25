Football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Renowned with Brazil's Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

Maradona is held up high as he lifts the 1986 World Cup. Photo: AFP

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

"There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious," the TyC Sports channel reported.

A legendary captain

Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, producing a series of sublime individual performances and arguably the most controversial goal of all-time, handling the ball into the net during a 2-1 win against England.

He played for Barcelona and Napoli during his club career, winning two Serie A titles with the Italian side.

His brilliant career was cut short by drug addiction and he was banned from playing for 15 months in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine. Maradona would go on to test positive for the illicit substance a second time, during the 1994 World Cup.

He retired three years later and went on to try his hand at football management, leading Argentina during the 2010 World Cup, when the side were eliminated during the quarter-finals.

