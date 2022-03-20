Should ADPD make it to parliament, it will strive to strengthen the rule of law and for a change in the culture that rewards the mafia, ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on the steps of Castille, Valletta, Cacopardo said only a vote for ADPD will bring the necessary change in the way politics is carried out in Malta.

“If we want to bring about the necessary changes we must bring forward solutions that are not built upon the hushed-up relations between political parties and certain businessmen,” Cacopardo said.

He promised that his party will keep its distance from commercial interests to ensure public life is not impinged.

“Meaningful change can only be brought about if we work in partnership with the citizens we are ready to serve. Who wants to see a new dawn of politics in our country must vote for ADPD.”

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo on Sunday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cacopardo said the country's accountability, transparency, and ethical behaviour in public life had suffered continuously at the hands of Maltese politicians.

Malta needed members of parliament with integrity and who can provide the necessary oversight of the county’s public administration.

“We need institutions that are strong - something that we badly lack at the moment.”

He said the institutions are weak as they have been hijacked by the "PLPN duopoly", and slammed the electoral system as unfair as it "seeks to drown out voices such as ours".

ADPD, he continued will take to the constitutional court if it garners enough support to merit a seat in parliament.

"We have always been aware that this was an uphill struggle and we never gave up. Our agenda is for politics to be of service to the whole community," Cacopardo said.

"We want to be a cleansing instrument. Green sweeps clean," he said.

Candidate Brian Decelis (3rd and 4th district) said ADPD will continue to insist that all the recommendations made by the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry are implemented to the full.

He appealed to all voters to send a clear message to the powers that be, to vote against corruption.

“With your vote you can offer this country a better, cleaner and greener future… before it is too late,” Decelis said.