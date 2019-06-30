Forensic tests have confirmed that human remains found in a wartime shelter in the Valletta bastions on July 20 were those of Charlene Farrugia, who went missing 11 years ago.

The grim discovery was made when police were led to the site by John Paul Woods, who had spoken about the woman when he was arrested after a Gzira Convenience Shop hold-up.

Mr Woods has since been jailed for seven years for the hold-up and breaching the conditions of previous court sentences.

He is currently being investigated for murdering the 25-year-old.

Charlene Farrugia, a carer at a Siġġiewi care home, went missing in November 2008.

Police believe she was killed in her Qawra apartment before her body was dismembered and transported to Valletta in garbage bags in her own car. Only parts of human legs and skull were found.

John Woods seen during his arraignment over a Gzira shop hold-up.

Her car was recorded entering Valletta on CCTV around the capital, but it never appeared to leave. The police believe the car was either disposed of in Grand Harbour or could be hidden inside one of the many garages.

Sources told Times of Malta last month that Mr Woods, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he revealed details about the case, was helping the police with the investigations.

The DNA tests were made in Malta, with experts comparing samples from the remains with Farrugia's relatives, including her siblings.