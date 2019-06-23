Updated 11.42am

A man suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a woman 11 years ago has been jailed for seven years after admitting to a hold-up in Gżira and resisting arrest.

The arraignment took place as police continued their investigations into the suspected murder of 25-year-old carer Charlene Farrugia.

John Paul Charles Woods, 39, was arrested last Monday during the hold-up in a shop in Gżira. He reportedly spoke about the 2008 missing case while being held in detention at Mount Carmel Hospital.

On Saturday, he led police to the site where human remains were hidden, in the Valletta bastions behind the Phoenicia hotel.

Investigators believe the human remains are those of Charlene Farrugia, 25, a carer at residential home Dar tal-Providenza, who went missing on November 7, 2008.

They are awaiting DNA tests to confirm their suspicions. However this process could take weeks.

Charlene Farrugia.

Sources have told Times of Malta that the police had 48 hours within which to arraign or release Mr Woods. Arraigning him on the hold-up charges means that he could be held behind bars until the police have enough evidence to charge him with murder, if that is the case.

Guilty plea

Mr Woods sat silently in the dock, dressed in a black jacket and shirt with blue running shoes and no socks. Two plainclothes officers and another officer in uniform stood beside him.

After his guilty plea, Magistrate Charmaine Galea gave him time to reconsider, warning him that he was liable for a prison term.

“There is no need, I confirm my plea,” he replied.

His lawyer said Mr Woods had been through a tough time, and he suggested that the court should seek a minimum sentence.

Prosecutors at this point called for a four-year jail term.

The court sentenced him to seven years imprisonment – four years for the hold-up and three years for breaching two probation orders. He was also fined €4,200.

He was arraigned by Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Jonathan Ransley and Lydon Zammit.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid.

An 11-year mystery

Ms Farrugia, who lived in Qawra, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and white jogging shoes. She was driving a Toyota Platz at the time.

Her car was recorded entering Valletta on CCTV around the capital, but it never appeared to leave.

Police had issued several public appeals urging anyone to come forward with information about her disappearance, but Ms Farrugia was never found.