A former convent has been handed to the Foundation for Affordable Housing by the Curia and will be used for the first housing project by the foundation.

The former St Margaret M. Alacoque Convent in the heart of Kirkop has been vacant for some time.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes toured the property on Monday ahead of extensive renovation.

The foundation was formed jointly by the government and the archdiocese. It is headed by Stefan Cutajar who said this was the point of departure for the foundation, which had for months been discussing ways how to develop housing which could then be rented cheaply to eligible persons.