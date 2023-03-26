Gianluca Bezzina, a former Eurovision contestant, won the third edition of Mużika Mużika on Saturday night with his song Sabiħa.

The song, written by Joe Julian Farrugia and composed by Philip Vella was dedicated to Bezzina’s wife and their relationship.

A doctor by profession, Bezzina is no stranger to the stage. Ten years ago he represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden and placed eighth.

This weekend, Bezzina won the hearts of the judges and Mużika Mużika attendees and took home a prize of €20,000.

In his first comments, Bezzina said he was not expecting to win.

"I was so happy with my performance, it was enough. But now that I won, I am savouring the moment," he said in comments to Mużika Mużika.

"The first time I heard the song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it because they are words that I feel about my wife, Vanessa," he said.

2022 X-Factor finalists Drakard and Lisa Gauci were runners-up with their song 'Jekk Mhux Int'.

'M'hawnx Bħalek', performed by Jasmine Abela ranked third.

During the festival, Maestro Ryan Paul Abela was also recognised for Best Musical Arrangement and Jasmin Abela won the Best Interpretation award.

Now in its third edition, Mużika Mużika has become one of the most prominent platforms to showcase Maltese songs and artists.

Performers were accompanied live by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

This year, the festival, which started on Thursday night, garnered some 300,000 TV viewers across three consecutive days.

The festival was hosted by Keith Demicoli, Moira Delia and Claire Agius and was held at Ta' Qali MFCC.