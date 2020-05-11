Former inspector Mary Muscat has become the first to apply for the post of police commissioner.

The call for applications under the new engagement system closes on Monday. Applicants will be vetted by the Public Service Commission before a shortlist of two is submitted to the prime minister.

The new commissioner will be grilled by parliament before the appointment.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said earlier this month that he hopes an agreement can be reached with the opposition on the nomination.

Muscat served as an inspector for 13 years and helped set up the police force's Community and Media Relations Unit. She is a qualified lawyer and a lecturer at the University of Malta.

Her application came as a surprise to many, but in recent months she has been vocal about how she sees the police force and its future, writing several articles in Times of Malta.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday that other potential candidates for the hot seat are Angelo Gafà, Herman Mula, Alexandra Mamo, Sandro Camilleri, Robert Vella, Frankie Sammut and Raymond Zammit.

The new commissioner will succeed Lawrence Cutajar, who resigned in January. The police are currently under the command of acting commissioner Carmelo Magri.