An investigation into overtime fraud within the police force must “open up” and not protect higher-ups who may be implicated, a prominent police officer has warned.

“Everyone must answer for their actions, even the big fish who should have been keeping watch,” inspector Sandro Camilleri said on Friday evening.

“This investigation now must open up. If we’re taking people to the guillotine, let’s make sure everyone who deserves to be put there, is”.

Inspector Camilleri was speaking during an interview on Friday night TV show Xarabank, during which he urged the public to not rush to judgement.

“Let’s wait for the investigation. So far, all we have are allegations and an investigation. Everybody is innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

The inspector endorsed calls, made by NGO Repubblika last week, for an independent public inquiry into the police corps, but also insisted the investigation should not devolve into a “fishing expedition”.

“There are more than 2,000 members of the police corps,” he said. “40 have been arrested. Let’s not throw everyone under the bus”.

Dozens of police officers, including the bulk of the police force’s traffic section, have come under investigation for defrauding taxpayers by claiming overtime for work they never did. The racket is believed to go back years and to encompass various sections of the force.

More than 40 police members have been arrested, around 25 have been suspended and seven officers have resigned so far, including a superintendent who led the traffic section.

The racket was first brought to light by a whistleblower and revealed to the public by Times of Malta.

Inspector tempted by commissioner post

Inspector Camilleri, who helped found the Police Officers Union, also revealed that he is thinking about applying for the post of police commissioner.

“I’ve been receiving countless messages of support every day, urging me to apply,” he said. “I wasn’t considering it at first, but now that I have seen just how much backing there is, yes, I am thinking about it,” he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela last month unveiled a reformed process of selecting a police commissioner, which will see the Public Service Commission shortlist two candidates who apply through a public call. The prime minister will then select from among the two, with the nominee grilled in parliament and then voted on by MPs.

Inspector Camilleri argued that the police force had to be publicly accountable.

“We are a mirror to society. Some have said that police aren’t accountable to the people, but I say we are,” he said, in what could have been a veiled reference to Economic Crimes Unit chief Ian Abdilla.

In 2018, assistant commissioner Abdilla had told Times of Malta that he was not accountable to the public.

"The only person I am accountable to is my boss, the police commssioner," he had said.