Former Labour MP Silvio Parnis died on Tuesday, aged 57, following a period of ill health as a result of cancer.

Announcing his death on Tuesday, the Labour Party said he spent his life serving the people, both as a broadcaster and a politician. He practiced "the values of social justice and always helped the less fortunate", it said.

Former colleagues and politicians from rival parties paid tribute to the politician, describing him as a "man of the people".

Parnis, who quit politics last year after opting not to contest the 2022 general election, sat on Labour’s parliamentary benches for 24 years.

First elected in 1998, he grew to be a popular politician in the fourth electoral district, gaining a reputation as a grassroots politician who looked to build and maintain close ties with his constituents of Paola, Gudja, Santa Luċija, Tarxien and Fgura.

Before being elected to parliament, Parnis was mayor of Paola between 1994 and 1998.

Parnis was given his first executive role, as local government parliamentary secretary in the second Joseph Muscat-led government following Labour’s 2017 electoral victory.

The Paola-born politician was especially popular among the elderly, whose causes and personal grievances he championed throughout his career.

He was appointed parliamentary secretary for active ageing in the first Robert Abela cabinet in January 2020 but lost the role that November following criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, following his demotion to the Labour backbench, Parnis announced that his time in politics was drawing to a close and that he would not be seeking reelection.

“I will dedicate more time to God and work in favour of life and against abortion,” the staunch pro-life politician said as he announced his decision in parliament.

Following his cabinet exodus, Parnis and his wife kept themselves busy by presenting a variety TV programme on F living until June 2022.

Parnis is survived by his wife Dorianne and their son Jacob.

Prime Minister Robert Abela paid tribute on Facebook saying "we have lost a man of the people".

Whenever one spoke to him, the discussion would always turn to what the people needed and what one could do to improve the lives of the less fortunate, Abela said.

"From a local to cabinet level, throughout his long career of service, this had always been his belief," the prime minister wrote.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also paid tribute saying Parnis had always placed the most vulnerable at the forefront of his work, and always remained close to the people, trying to improve their lives.

The Nationalist Party also paid tribute, saying Parnis always worked for social justice and those in need and noting that his work paid dividends at the ballot box, securing him consecutive terms as an MP.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also offered his condolences, recalling how Parnis had chaired a number of parliamentary committees during his time as an MP.