Tributes from all sides of the political divide are pouring in following the death of Labour stalwart Silvio Parnis.

Parnis served as Paola mayor between 1994 and 1998 before winning a parliamentary seat in the fourth district. Throughout his 24 years in parliament, Parnis gained a reputation as a grassroots politician, championing issues concerning the elderly.

His death was announced on Tuesday afternoon following an illness.

Former parliamentary colleagues described Parnis as a man who stayed true to his principles throughout his long political career.

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat said he had made it by Parnis’ side just minutes before he died.

“When Michelle and I arrived by your side, we knew we were there for our last goodbyes, but we did not know we were there for your last breaths and you were to leave us only minutes later."

Muscat said that describing Parnis' political work as clientelism was a misrepresentation.

"You were there for those who didn't have a family to help them for the simplest this," he said.

"Some made fun of you for that but the people always responded," Muscat said, alluding to Parnis' high vote tallies in each of his five electoral campaigns.

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Parnis as a “man of the people”.

“Any conversation with him always turned to what people needed and what he could do to improve the lives of those least fortunate,” Abela said.

MEP Alfred Sant, under whose leadership Parnis was first elected to parliament said that whatever his role, Parnis always worked for the interests of the downtrodden, the elderly and pensioners.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described Parnis as a socially sensitive politician who worked for the interests of his constituents.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech similarly said that Parnis always looked to serve the people’s needs.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri described Parnis as a mentor during his first tentative steps in politics.

“I spent the first years of my political career with Silvio Parnis, visiting houses, and meeting people in his Paola office, there I learnt a lot from him about being a politician of the people,” he said.

“Loved is the first word that comes to my mind about you, Sil,” Schembri said.

Jason Azzopardi a former PN MP who ran on Parnis’ district shared his childhood memories, the two shared as they grew-up side by side in Paola.

“We grew up together, went to catechism and football together. He was by my side when my mother died when I was 15 years old, we travelled, we laughed together, and we cried together,” Azzopardi said.

“I was by his side a few minutes ago,” Azzopardi said a few minutes after his death was announced.

“My mind is unclear, and my heart is broken,” he said.

The office of parliament speaker Anġlu Farruġia issued a short statement on behalf of the house, expressing its condolences to Parnis’ family and thanking him for his parliamentary work between October 1998 and February 2022.

President George Vella also expressed his condolences saying he was shocked and saddened by Parnis’ passing.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici recalled working closely with Parnis during his time in the Justice Ministry, saying that Parnis had a “sweet” outlook on life and had a single-minded focus on how he was going to make his constituents' lives better.

“He would start working from early in the morning and keep going till late at night. A motor that never stops. His constituents loved him and loved him a lot.

Bonnici also looked back fondly on Parnis’ sage advice and sense of humour, saying he would continue to remember his unfaltering smile.

“I’m never going to forget you, Silvio. The time we spent working together will stay with me for the years to come.”